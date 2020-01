Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 31 December 2019 22:53 Hits: 3

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has warned that his country will soon show a new strategic weapon to the world as its bolsters its nuclear deterrent in face of “gangster-like” U.S. sanctions and pressure.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2019/12/31/north-korea-leader-promises-look-at-new-weapon-soon/