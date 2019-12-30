The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The facts on housing affordability in the United States

Democrats on the November debate stage in Atlanta turned the spotlight to an issue affecting millions of Americans when they were asked how they planned to make housing more affordable. "Where you put your head at night determines so many things about your life," billionaire Tom Steyer said during the Nov. 20 debate. "It determines where your kids go to school. It determines the air you breathe, where you shop, how long it takes you to get to work." See Figure 1 on PolitiFact.com Steyer and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., pledged to build millions of housing units across the country, ... >>More

