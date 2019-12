Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 30 December 2019 23:41 Hits: 4

A man charged with federal hate crimes in a bloody attack on a Hanukkah celebration had handwritten journals containing anti-Semitic references and had recently used his phone to look up information on Hitler and the location of synagogues.

