Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 31 December 2019 01:13 Hits: 4

A woman who says she was 14 when she had a sexual encounter with financier Jeffrey Epstein at his mansion has sued his estate in Florida court for coercion, inflicting emotional distress and battery.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2019/12/30/woman-sues-epstein-estate-says-she-was-14-during-encounter/