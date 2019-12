Articles

Category: Civics Published on Sunday, 29 December 2019 17:42 Hits: 5

A man stabbed five people as they gathered to celebrate Hanukkah at a rabbi’s home in an Orthodox Jewish community north of New York City.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2019/12/29/5-stabbed-at-rabbis-house-on-hanukkah-suspect-arraigned/