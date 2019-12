Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 30 December 2019 00:00 Hits: 6

Congressman John Lewis of Georgia announced that he has stage IV pancreatic cancer, vowing he will stay in office and fight the disease with the tenacity which he fought racial discrimination and other inequalities since the civil rights era.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2019/12/29/us-rep-john-lewis-says-he-has-pancreatic-cancer/