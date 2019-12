Articles

Category: Civics Published on Sunday, 29 December 2019 18:11 Hits: 4

From alligator antics to naked people doing wacky things, Florida did not disappoint in the weird news department this year.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2019/12/29/alligators-pricey-bananas-and-naked-people-2019-in-florida/