Articles

Category: Civics Published on Sunday, 29 December 2019 18:35 Hits: 4

President Donald Trump retweeted a post that included the alleged name of the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint ultimately led to Trump’s impeachment by the House.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2019/12/29/trump-retweets-post-naming-alleged-whistleblower/