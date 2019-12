Articles

Category: Civics Published on Saturday, 28 December 2019 08:00 Hits: 3

60SecondCivics-Episode3842.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



A constitution is a higher law, which means that all the people, including government officials, must obey the law.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode3842.mp3