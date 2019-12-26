Social Security: A critical program with an uncertain future

Category: Civics Hits: 0Make no mistake about it, Social Security is deeply intertwined with the fabric of America’s well-being. Its checks to retirees and the disabled, plus their families, help over 63 million people pay the bills. Without it, about a third of elderly Americans would live in poverty, and nearly 25 million count on it for at least half their income. But the $1 trillion-a-year program faces some daunting math. As more people retire, there are fewer workers paying in to cover the cost of the money going out. See Figure 1 on PolitiFact.com Social Security has roughly $2.9 trillion in ... >>More
Read more http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/article/2019/dec/26/social-security-critical-program-uncertain-future/