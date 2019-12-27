The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

How big is America’s household debt burden today? Overall, not so bad

Category: Civics Hits: 0

It may come as a surprise to Americans laboring under mountains of student debt, but the overall household debt burden in America is actually more modest today than it’s been in many years. In fact, experts say, household debt loads seem to be at historic lows — far more so than on the eve of the Great Recession. That makes the economy more sustainable today, said Steve Fazzari, an economist at Washington University in St. Louis. "Unlike 2006 to 2009, I doubt household debt will be the trigger of the next economic downturn," he said. Here’s what we know about the ... >>More

Read more http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/article/2019/dec/27/how-big-americas-household-debt-burden-today-overa/

