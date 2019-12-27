The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Top 10 fact-checks of 2019

Category: Civics

In 2019, we fact-checked many statements about the impeachment of President Donald Trump and claims by and about the Democrats running for president. Two of our most clicked-on fact-checks of the year were related to impeachment – one about Joe Biden and his son Hunter and a debunked claim that the sons of other prominent politicians serve on boards of energy companies doing business in Ukraine. Many of the posts we debunked this year about politics were surfaced through our partnership with Facebook, which began three years ago. That partnership lets our staff see posts that have been flagged as ... >>More

http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/article/2019/dec/27/top-10-fact-checks-2019/

