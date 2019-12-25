The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

60-Second Civics: Episode 3839, Lessons from the Roman Republic

Category: Civics Hits: 4

The American Founders promoted civic virtue and other ideals of the Roman Republic throughout the colonies. The American Founders believed in republican government, a government where the people elected their representatives who served the people in pursuit of the common good. By the time of the Revolution, Americans thought that the British government was guilty of serving selfish interests at the expense of the common good.
Center for Civic Education
image
60SecondCivics-Episode3839.mp3
Duration: 75 seconds

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode3839.mp3

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version