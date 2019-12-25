60-Second Civics: Episode 3839, Lessons from the Roman Republic

Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 25 December 2019 08:00 Hits: 4

60SecondCivics-Episode3839.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



The American Founders promoted civic virtue and other ideals of the Roman Republic throughout the colonies. The American Founders believed in republican government, a government where the people elected their representatives who served the people in pursuit of the common good. By the time of the Revolution, Americans thought that the British government was guilty of serving selfish interests at the expense of the common good.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode3839.mp3