Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 24 December 2019 08:00 Hits: 3

60SecondCivics-Episode3838.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



The American Founders believed that civic virtue was required in order for republican government to work. Civic virtue means putting the common good before one's own personal interests. These values were passed on to young Americans in the founding period and beyond in school and through lessons passed down through parents and the clergy.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode3838.mp3