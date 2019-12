Articles

Category: Civics Published on Sunday, 22 December 2019 08:00 Hits: 3

60SecondCivics-Episode3836.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



The American Founders learned from ancient Rome that republican government was possible only because of the high degree of civic virtue of Roman citizens. They believed that civic virtue was important to make American government work well, too.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode3836.mp3