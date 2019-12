Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 20 December 2019 22:47 Hits: 4

Hand gestures flashed by West Point cadets and Naval Academy midshipmen during the televised Army-Navy football game were not racist signals, military investigations have concluded.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2019/12/20/navy-army-probes-find-no-racism-intent-in-hand-gestures/