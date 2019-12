Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 19 December 2019 08:00 Hits: 4

60SecondCivics-Episode3833.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



James Madison said that members of government should be elected by a large number of the people rather than by a small number or a favored group. He favored a republican form of government, also known as a representative democracy, rather than a direct democracy.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode3833.mp3