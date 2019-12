Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 20 December 2019 02:22 Hits: 4

When a woman posing as a maternity-ward nurse snatched a newborn from its mother’s arms more than 55 years ago, the case made headlines nationwide and led to a massive search by FBI agents and police.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2019/12/19/reports-indicate-michigan-man-may-be-baby-abducted-in-1964/