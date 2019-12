Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 08:00 Hits: 5

60SecondCivics-Episode3831.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



From their study of the history of the Roman Republic, the American Founders worried that republican government might not work in the colonies. From the Roman example, the Founders observed that republican government works best in small communities, where people know and care for each other and the common good.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode3831.mp3