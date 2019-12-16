The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

A look back at Lie of the Year, 2009 to 2018

Category: Civics Hits: 1

PolitiFact awards the Lie of the Year to the most significant falsehood or exaggeration of the past 12 months. Here’s a look back at the past 10 years of "winners." 2018: Online smear machine tries to take down Parkland students After 17 people were viciously gunned down at a Florida high school, lies about the students started when they advocated for action against gun violence. Students were called "crisis actors" and worse. During a time of little bipartisanship, the attacks on the Parkland students set off a shared outrage in nearly all political corners. 2017: Russian election interference is a 'made-up story' ... >>More

Read more http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/article/2019/dec/16/look-back-lie-year-2009-2018/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version