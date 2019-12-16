The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

2019 Lie of the Year Readers’ Poll results

Three Pants-on-Fire claims from President Donald Trump have taken first, second and third place in the readers' poll for most significant falsehood of 2019. Trump’s Pants on Fire claim, "There has never been, ever before, an administration that’s been so open and transparent," won the contest.  The first runner-up from Trump also won the PolitiFact Lie of the Year award: "The first so-called second hand information ‘Whistleblower’ got my phone conversation almost completely wrong." That claim too was rated Pants on Fire.  Third place went to Trump’s statement that originally "almost all models predicted" that Hurricane Dorian would hit Alabama. Pants on Fire. ... >>More

