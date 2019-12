Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 16 December 2019 22:47 Hits: 10

Boeing Co. said that it will temporarily stop producing its grounded 737 Max jet as it struggles to get approval from regulators to put the plane back in the air.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2019/12/16/boeing-to-halt-production-of-737-max-airliner-in-january-2020/