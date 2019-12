Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 16 December 2019 17:47 Hits: 13

Thousands of Ohio voters were held up or stymied in their efforts to get absentee ballots for last year’s general election because of missing or mismatched signatures on their ballot applications, an Associated Press review has found.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2019/12/16/ap-thousands-of-ohio-absentee-applications-denied/