Lie of the Year 2019: Donald Trump’s claim whistleblower got Ukraine call &#39;almost completely wrong&#39;

Category: Civics Hits: 7

President Donald Trump started the morning of Sept. 20 dismissing headlines about someone who blew the whistle on a phone call he had with the president of Ukraine. The call, he tweeted, was "pitch perfect." Later that morning, Trump and first lady Melania opened the White House for a day of ceremony with Australia’s prime minister and his wife. Before their dinner of sunchoke ravioli and Dover sole, the four sat in the Oval Office as reporters asked Trump about the whistleblower’s account. "It’s a ridiculous story. It’s a partisan whistleblower," Trump said, though he added he didn’t know who ... >>More

http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/article/2019/dec/16/lie-of-the-year-donald-trump-whistleblower-wrong/

