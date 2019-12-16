The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The silence of the year: What did Hunter Biden do for Burisma?

Much of President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense is based on exaggerations, falsehoods or oft-debunked conspiracy theories. But then there is this basic question: What was Hunter Biden doing on the board of a Ukrainian energy company? Biden had no particular expertise in energy or Ukraine. He did, however, join the board of Burisma when his father Vice President Joe Biden was publicly representing U.S. policy on the country, which had become the center of a tug-of-war between Russia and the West.  Did the older Biden do anything wrong? Nothing has been proven. But what the adult son was up to ... >>More

Read more http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/article/2019/dec/16/silence-year-what-did-hunter-biden-do-burisma/

