Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 11 September 2023 21:24 Hits: 3

The full story of Parton's award-winning efforts to help past fire victims wasn't being told, all so users could criticize Oprah Winfrey and The Rock.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/news/2023/09/11/dolly-parton-tiktok-maui/