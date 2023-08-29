Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 29 August 2023 21:37 Hits: 3

Our article about the first Republican debate of the 2024 election was the basis for this fact-checking video segment produced by Hearst Television — one of our media partners.

The segment — which features Hearst’s Washington, D.C., correspondent Christopher Salas — focuses on claims some of the presidential candidates made about climate change, abortion, education and illegal immigration.

For the full analysis, see our Aug. 24 story, “FactChecking the First GOP Debate.”

Editor’s note: FactCheck.org does not accept advertising. We rely on grants and individual donations from people like you. Please consider a donation. Credit card donations may be made through our “Donate” page. If you prefer to give by check, send to: FactCheck.org, Annenberg Public Policy Center, 202 S. 36th St., Philadelphia, PA 19104.

The post Video: Hearst on the First GOP Debate appeared first on FactCheck.org.

Read more https://www.factcheck.org/2023/08/video-hearst-on-the-first-gop-debate/