Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 24 August 2023 07:00 Hits: 3

60SecondCivics-Episode4958.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



Many new arrivals to the American colonies found it to be a land of opportunity. Americans were a hardworking people and had the highest standard of living in the world.

