Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 25 July 2023 07:00 Hits: 4

60SecondCivics-Episode4935.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



The Framers of the Constitution wanted to prevent a tyrannical executive in the presidency and a tyranny of a majority in Congress. But they were also careful to limit the power of the courts. Learn how in today's episode!

Read more https://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4935.mp3