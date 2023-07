Articles

Category: Civics Published on Saturday, 22 July 2023 16:26 Hits: 1

Shelton allegedly dropped a lucrative deal to show support for Jason Aldean, whose music video "Try That in a Small Town" was pulled from the network.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/no-blake-shelton-didnt-cancel-30m-project-with-cmt/