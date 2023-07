Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 21 July 2023

"Thanks to Chuck Grassley’s whistleblowers," U.S. Sen. Blackburn tweeted, “we know … that the Burisma CEO made two $5,000,000 payments" to the Bidens.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/biden-burisma-fd1023/