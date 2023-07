Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 14 July 2023 07:00 Hits: 1

60SecondCivics-Episode4928.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



Every day we make numerous choices in deciding what course of action will add to our well-being and what will make us happy. Making these choices is the pursuit of happiness. Learn more about this important concept in this podcast!

Read more https://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4928.mp3