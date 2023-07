Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 12 July 2023 07:00 Hits: 5

60SecondCivics-Episode4926.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



One key to understanding andquot;inalienableandquot; rights--as distinguished from ordinary, andquot;alienableandquot; rights--is found by turning to one of Thomas Jefferson's rough drafts of the Declaration of Independence. Listen to learn more about the foundations of your rights that cannot be taken away!

Read more https://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4926.mp3