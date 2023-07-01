The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Articles

60-Second Civics: Episode 4918, Beyond the Legacy: Women's Rights, Part 6

Category: Civics Hits: 3

In this extended episode of 60-Second Civics, Dr. Lisa Tetrault, associate professor of history at Carnegie Mellon University, explains in more detail topics of women's rights from the previous five episodes. Dr. Tetrault covers the Seneca Falls Convention, the Seneca Falls Declaration of Sentiments, the role of Frederick Douglass, and the Equal Rights Amendment, among other topics. This is the sixth episode in our 60-Second Civics series on women's rights as part of the Center for Civic Education's Civil Discourse: An American Legacy Project.
60-Second Civics: Episode 4918, Beyond the Legacy: Women's Rights, Part 6Center for Civic Education
image
60SecondCivics-Episode4918.mp3
Duration: 75 seconds

Read more https://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4918.mp3

