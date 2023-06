Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 30 June 2023 07:00 Hits: 4

60SecondCivics-Episode4917.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



Dr. Lisa Tetrault, associate professor of history at Carnegie Mellon University, explains the Equal Rights Amendment. This is the fifth episode in our 60-Second Civics series on women's rights as part of the Center for Civic Education's Civil Discourse: An American Legacy Project.

Read more https://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4917.mp3