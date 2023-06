Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 28 June 2023 17:40 Hits: 6

An article told the purported story of Anna Clark, a 7-year-old cancer patient from Illinois, whose family was told her wish would not be granted.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/7-year-old-denied-make-a-wish-due-to-submersible/