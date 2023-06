Articles

Dr. Lisa Tetrault, associate professor of American history at Carnegie Mellon University, explains the 1875 Supreme Court Case of Minor v. Happersett and its importance for the women's suffrage movement. This is the third episode in our 60-Second Civics series on women's rights as part of the Center for Civic Education's Civil Discourse: An American Legacy Project.

