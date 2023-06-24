The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

60-Second Civics: Episode 4912, Beyond the Legacy: Political Parties and Conservatism in American History, Part 6

Bonus extended content! For the first time ever, 60-Second Civics is offering our listeners a bonus, long-form interview with a guest. In this extra-in-depth episode of the podcast, Dr. Lester Brooks, emeritus professor of American history at Anne Arundel Community College, describes historical challenges with the development of factions and the two-party system of the United States.
60-Second Civics: Episode 4912, Beyond the Legacy: Political Parties and Conservatism in American History, Part 6
