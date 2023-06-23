60-Second Civics: Episode 4911, Political Parties in the 1960s: Political Parties and Conservatism in American History, Part 5

Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 23 June 2023 07:00 Hits: 3

60SecondCivics-Episode4911.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



How did today's split between conservatives and liberals begin to take shape in the twentieth century. In this video, Dr. Lester Brooks, emeritus professor of American history at Anne Arundel Community College, explains how today's modern political landscape began to take shape as a reaction to Franklin Delano Roosevelt's New Deal policies and the civil rights movement and other changes of the 1960s.

Read more https://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4911.mp3