60-Second Civics: Episode 4911, Political Parties in the 1960s: Political Parties and Conservatism in American History, Part 5

How did today's split between conservatives and liberals begin to take shape in the twentieth century. In this video, Dr. Lester Brooks, emeritus professor of American history at Anne Arundel Community College, explains how today's modern political landscape began to take shape as a reaction to Franklin Delano Roosevelt's New Deal policies and the civil rights movement and other changes of the 1960s.
60-Second Civics: Episode 4911, Political Parties in the 1960s: Political Parties and Conservatism in American History, Part 5Center for Civic Education
