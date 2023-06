Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 02 June 2023 07:00 Hits: 4

60SecondCivics-Episode4893.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



These final pieces of the Bill of Rights deal with crime, punishment, and states rights. Listen to learn more!

Read more https://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4893.mp3