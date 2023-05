Articles

60SecondCivics-Episode4878.mp3



Permanent campaigns are increasingly noticeable in the larger perpetual U.S. campaign cycle, which is largely driven by meta-campaign demands and media sensationalism. Learn more in our final episode with Dr. Diana Owen adapted from the Strengthening Democracy in America Series available at learn.civiced.org.

Read more https://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4878.mp3