Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 04 May 2023 07:00 Hits: 5

60SecondCivics-Episode4874.mp3 Duration: 75 seconds



Today, there are many types of political contributions that people or groups can make toward a political campaign, and it's difficult to keep the types straight. Dr. Diana Owen explains in today's episode the differences between popular types of contributions, including the hotly debated super PACs. Listen for more!

Read more https://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4874.mp3