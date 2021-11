Articles

Category: Water Published on Monday, 15 November 2021 21:04 Hits: 3

Test dives for Alvin’s 6500 meter certification have been postponed, a day after the sub reached a record 5338 meters (17,513 feet)

Read more https://www.whoi.edu/news-insights/content/hov-alvin-temporarily-halts-engineering-test-dives/