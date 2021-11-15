7 Habits to Fall in Love with this Fall

Articles

The weather is cooling off and cuffing season has begun! Love is in the air, and it got us thinking… what are some easy water-saving habits to fall in love with this Fall?

Fall in love with checking for water leaks.

Break-up with avoiding fixing leaky faucets and save water and money.

Fall in love with sweeping your driveway or patio.

Break-up with hosing it down and save water every time.

Fall in love with planting desert-friendly plants.

Break-up with planting high water-use plants.

Fall in love with washing your fruits and vegetables in a pan.

Break-up with letting the water run from the tap.

Fall in love with 5-minute showers.

Break-up with wasting water in the shower.

Fall in love with throwing used tissues in the trash.

Break-up with flushing tissues down the toilet.

Fall in love with soaking pots and pans to clean them.

Break-up with letting the water run from the tap.

Fall in love with water conservation!

