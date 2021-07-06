HOW TO USE OLLA IRRIGATION

Category: Water Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 12:00 Hits: 0

Use of low-fired, clay ceramic vessels (ollas) is an ancient technique for the efficient irrigation of crops. First, in use in China and North Africa more than 4,000 years ago, the technique has spread throughout arid regions of the world. The use of ollas (pronounced oh-yahs) can save the gardener time, energy, and water. Olla users report that their vegetable gardens produce more lush plants with higher productivity. Plants watered in this way do not undergo stress cycles due to water and can live and produce longer. Ollas can be a relatively inexpensive way to maximize your garden output while minimizing overwatering, runoff, and water loss.

HOW IT WORKS

The principle is simple. A clay pot is buried with only the opening on top visible above the soil surface. It is then filled with water. The porous walls of the olla allow for water to dissipate into the soil as needed. Because the pores in the clay pot are small, the water does not freely flow out of the pot. A suction force is created by soil moisture tension as well as the plant roots. If the soil is dry, the water inside the olla will release faster as the soil roots “pull” it out. Likewise, if there is a recent saturating rainfall the water in the olla will remain until the surrounding soil dries. Therefore, olla irrigation is extremely water efficient and prevents excessive evaporation and water runoff.

It is also better for the root systems of the plants. It promotes deep watering and dense root growth which facilitates more efficient nutrient and water uptake. At the end of the growing season dig up your olla and you will see the efficiency of the olla in action. There will be a dense mat of plant roots. Compare with locations where ollas were not used and the difference is clear.

With ollas, soil and roots do not go through extreme drying and wetting cycles which is particularly beneficial to prevent bitter tasting greens, a challenge to gardening in arid regions. The consistent water also prevents cracks developing in tomatoes or melons which form if plants receive abundant and then scarce water. Additionally, with ollas the soil surface remains relatively dry in gardens which can prevent the growth of weeds and also helps minimize some unwanted insect populations.

CROPS TO USE

Olla irrigation is most efficient for crops with fibrous root systems like squash, melons, watermelons, tomatoes, and chiles. It is also possible to use ollas with crops with relatively shallow root systems like lettuce and herbs. But keep in mind the shape of the olla and where the water will be. Large round ollas with a thinner neck will seep most of the water below the roots of these crops so initial surface watering may be necessary until they get established.

It is not an efficient technique to use with grains and legumes because of the coverage necessary. It is also difficult because of the expense per olla to use on a larger scale. However, the water cost savings might make it worth it for some crops within a small farm and installing ollas with drip irrigation tape saves on labor for refilling.

Ollas can also be used with perennial landscape plants such as young trees, vines, or bushes. However, some roots of woody vegetation might break the clay olla. If needing to fill the jar more frequently suspect a crack has formed.