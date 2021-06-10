Critically Endangered North Atlantic Right Whales Getting Smaller, New Research Finds

Articles

Category: Water Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 19:52 Hits: 0

A report out this week in Current Biology reveal that critically endangered North Atlantic right whales are up to three feet shorter than 40 years ago. This startling conclusion reinforces what scientists have suspected: even when entanglements do not lead directly to the death of North Atlantic right whales, they can have lasting effects on the imperiled population that may now number less than 400 animals. Further, females that are entangled while nursing produce smaller calves.

Read more https://www.whoi.edu/news-insights/content/north-atlantic-right-whale-gets-smaller/