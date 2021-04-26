Arbor Day is April 30th!

Category: Water Hits: 7
On Arbor Day, we celebrate the significant role trees play in our lives and our environment and promote the planting and care of trees.
So why should we celebrate and plant trees? In addition to being beautiful, trees provide a variety of benefits to people and the environment. Here are just a few reasons to consider planting a tree when adding or replacing plants in your landscape:
We encourage you to get creative, get outdoors, and get planting this Arbor Day!
Wondering where to start? Here are some helpful answers to common questions from Joanne Toms, Water Conservation Specialist from City of Glendale:
What type of tree should I plant?
Pick a tree that can survive and thrive in our desert region. Heat tolerant trees often have the following characteristics: small leaves, light green or grey leaves, are native to arid climates and can tolerate intermittent watering. For a printed copy of the popular Landscape Plants for the Arizona Desert, which features more than 30 desert-adapted trees, contact your local water conservation office.
Where should I water my tree?
Nature knows best. Imitate nature by watering your tree at the drip line (at the outer reaches of the canopy of the tree). This is also where a tree naturally sheds rainwater. The most active water absorption area is at the drip line and beyond, not adjacent to the trunk.
How much should I water my tree?
You need to fill up your tree’s underground water storage tank – the “root zone,” or the soil surrounding the tree’s roots. Be sure to water the tree’s root zone which is 24 to 36 inches deep. A good way to test how deep you have watered is to use a soil probe or a long screwdriver. Just be sure to know where your irrigation and utility lines are located, first. Several hours after watering, push the probe into the soil. It will slide easily through wet soil but will be difficult or impossible to push through dry soil. Check out this handy brochure on how to best water your trees.
Here are more resources to help you get the most out of your Arbor day celebration:
Did you know that up to 70 percent of water use is outdoors? That’s why we love desert plants and feature them each month. It’s still a great time to plant, and you can learn more about desert trees and other plants on our Arizona Low-Water-Use Plants Visit our page on Choosing and Planting Low-Water-Use Plants for tips on plant selection and how to plant properly.
