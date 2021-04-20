Earth Day with Wayne Drop

Articles

Category: Water Published on Tuesday, 20 April 2021 18:42 Hits: 11

Hey everybody! Wayne Drop here…Earth day is on April 22nd!

Earth Day is one of my favorite days of the year! After all, our amazing planet has 71% of its surface area covered in water. Earth Day was founded in 1970 to raise awareness about environmental issues such as pollution, deforestation and clean water. Since then, Earth Day has been celebrated in 193 countries around the world! Our planet is a pretty special place, but it needs our help to thrive. One easy thing we can do to protect it is to save water. (And boy do we know a thing or two or a hundred about saving water.)

Be a part of the Earth Day Challenge.

C’mon, help us celebrate Earth Day by taking the Earth Day Challenge. You will shower our planet with love and save water while you do it.

EARTH DAY CHALLENGE!

Objective: See how many of these water-saving tips you can check off your list today.

Turn off the water while you brush your teeth. Designate one glass for your drinking water each day or refill a water bottle. Reuse your towel. When washing your hands, turn the water off while you lather. Keep water in the pool when swimming. Sing your favorite song faster in the shower to shorten your shower by a minute or two. Turn off faucets tightly after each use. Plant a low water-use plant, flower, or tree. Play Tip Tank or other fun games on our website! Challenge your parents, siblings and friends to do these tips too!

Bonus: If you have a leak in your house (of course, tell your parents first), put a measuring cup underneath the leak and see how long it takes to fill up. Then use that number (and a little math) to see how many gallons you would be wasting a day or month!

Until next time, turn the water off while you brush your teeth!

Wayne Drop is the official spokes-drop for Water – Use It Wisely. For over 20 years, he has been visiting community events, schools, and libraries to help talk about water conservation and why it’s so important to our state. In his spare time he enjoys swimming, boating, and sledding in the snow. Find more blogs from Wayne Drop.

The post Earth Day with Wayne Drop appeared first on Water Use It Wisely.

Read more https://wateruseitwisely.com/earth-day-with-wayne-drop/