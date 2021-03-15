Wayne Drop Asks “Are You Ready to Chase Down Leaks?”

Category: Water Hits: 1
Hey everybody! Wayne Drop here – the official spokes-drop for Water – Use It Wisely. I am overflowing with excitement to invite you to participate in the BEST WEEK OF THE YEAR… well at least it’s my favorite… Fix a Leak Week!
Did you know that, in a year, water leaks in your home can waste enough water to fill a backyard swimming pool? And if we added up all the water leaking in people’s homes right now it could fill nearly a trillion 1-gallon milk jugs? Wow! That’s no drop in the ocean. Fix a Leak Week is sponsored by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s WaterSense® program to remind everyone that you can find and fix leaks inside and outside your home to save valuable water and money all year long.
As luck would have it, my good friend Flo has details to help us out. She happens to be the water efficiency ‘spokes-gallon’ for WaterSense. This year, Flo is encouraging everyone to hunt down leaks from March 15th to the 21st. She knows that if you and everyone else out there will check for water leaks and drips in bathrooms, kitchens, and yards, that together, we can keep wasteful water use at bay!
So, water we waiting for?! Put your best detective costume on and join me as we track down pesky leaks! Grab a parent if you need to. Lucky for you, Flo has some great home activity sheets and checklists to help:
Many common household leaks are quick to find and easy to fix. First, think about where water is used around your home – see my list below. In my experience, one of the best tools you can use in your detective work are right on the side of your head! That’s right! Your ears will help you listen for faucet drips or trickling water in the toilet. Here are place’s leaks may be hiding:
IN THE BATHROOM
“Hello. Is your toilet running?” “What?” “You’d better go catch it!”
IN THE LAUNDRY OR UTILITY ROOM
IN THE KITCHEN
IN THE BASEMENT, GARAGE, OR UTILITY ROOM
DON’T FORGET TO GO OUTSIDE
If you got your parents helping and/or have leaks to fix, we’ve got videos and more to help:
And don’t forget, if any of your fixtures need replacing, remember to look for the WaterSense label when purchasing new plumbing products. WaterSense labeled products use at least 20 percent less water and perform as well or better than standard models.
Whew! That was a lot of work. You kids aren’t just the leaders of tomorrow, you’re the dreamers and do-ers of today. If you’re ready for a fun break, you can “Test Your WaterSense” and try some of these fun activities at Flo’s Kids Zone:
You can also:
Thanks to our co-contributor, Flo, who is the official EPA WaterSense ‘spokes-drop.’ Her interests include swimming, playing in the rain, and helping people to save water.
The post Wayne Drop Asks “Are You Ready to Chase Down Leaks?” appeared first on Water Use It Wisely.
Read more https://wateruseitwisely.com/are-you-ready-to-chase-down-leaks/