6 Habits to Fall in Love with this Valentine’s Day

We love our earth and the special gifts it gives us, especially water. The water in Arizona is unique and should be appreciated. It got us thinking… what are some easy water-saving habits to fall in love with this Valentine’s Day?
Break-up with hosing it down and save water every time.
Break-up with watering in the afternoon and minimize evaporation.
Break-up with planting high water-use plants and find huge water savings.
Break-up with avoiding fixing leaky faucets and save water and money.
Break-up with running partial dishwasher loads.
Break-up with leaving your pool uncovered and avoid evaporation.
